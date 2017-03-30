BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Innoviva Inc
* Sarissa Capital Management - call for Innoviva CEO compensation to be reduced to below $500,000 per year - SEC filing
* Sarissa Capital Management - call on Innoviva board compensation to be reduced to below $200,000 per year - SEC filing
* Sarissa Capital Management - "do not believe that compensation increases tied to changes in royalty revenue are justified"
* Sarissa Capital Management - opposes nomination of William Waltrip, Michael Aguiar and Paul Pepe to Innoviva board Source: (bit.ly/2mSz0qF) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: