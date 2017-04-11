BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Innoviva Inc
* Sarissa Capital Management issues statement in connection with its intent to nominate a minority slate to board of directors of innoviva inc
* Sarissa Capital Management - "call on Innoviva to publicly confirm" to shareholders that it will not undertake acquisitions without shareholder approval
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.