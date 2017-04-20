Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 19 Innoviva Inc:
* Sarissa Capital Management - Innoviva accepted an offer from Sarissa Capital to settle proxy contest by adding two Sarissa nominees to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock