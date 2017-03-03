March 3 Sartorius AG:

* Sartorius to acquire real-time live-cell analysis pioneer and leader Essen BioScience

* Transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by end of Q1 2017

* Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash

* Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash

* Sartorius will update its 2017 financial guidance for lab division and therefore also for Sartorius Group post closure of transaction