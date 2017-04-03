BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 3 Sartorius Ag
* Acquires leading company for bioprocess data analytics software
* Successful completion of the acquisition of essen bioscience
* Financial targets raised for fiscal 2017
* 2017 sales will increase by about 20% to 24% (previously about 6% to 10%) and the lab products & services division's underlying ebitda margin will rise by nearly 2 percentage points compared with the prior-year figure of 16.0% (previously about + 1 percentage point)
* Based on the updated division forecasts, management projects that group sales revenue for the full year will grow by about 12% to 16% (previously about 8% to 12%). The company's underlying ebitda margin is forecasted to increase slightly ahead of the half a percentage point previously expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.