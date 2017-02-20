BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
Feb 20 Competition Commission:
* Reaches settlement with Citibank N.A. For colluding
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
* Citibank N.A. will pay an administrative penalty of R69,500,860
* Citibank N.A. undertook to cooperate with commission and avail witnesses to assist prosecution of other banks that colluded in this matter
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.