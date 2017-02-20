Feb 20 Competition Commission:

* Reaches settlement with Citibank N.A. For colluding

* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel

* Citibank N.A. will pay an administrative penalty of R69,500,860

* Citibank N.A. undertook to cooperate with commission and avail witnesses to assist prosecution of other banks that colluded in this matter