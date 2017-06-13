BRIEF-Lisi Group expects to record loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd
* Says the co will be restructured into a holding company by a way of company split, effective Oct. 1
* Says it will transfer food and franchise stores business to an Osaka-based unit, which is engaged in management and operation of restaurants
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted an improved proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's, stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.