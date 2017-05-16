BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16 Satudora Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says it will purchase 80 percent stake of Regional Marketing Co Ltd, from its wholly owned subsidiary located in Sapporo, on May 19
* Regional Marketing will become 80 percent owned subsidiary of the company, and the Sapporo-based subsidiary will hold no stake in Regional Marketing
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project