April 28Saturday Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 20.2 million yuan to 26.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 20.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased revenue of new shop “SATURDAY MODE” and contribution from subsidiaries

