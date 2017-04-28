BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Saturday Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 20.2 million yuan to 26.2 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 20.2 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased revenue of new shop “SATURDAY MODE” and contribution from subsidiaries
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0k59Ob
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives