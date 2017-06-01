BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1Saturday Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based wholly owned IT unit
