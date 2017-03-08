March 8 (Reuters) -

* Satyen Momaya appointed as CEO at Celio Future Fashion Pvt Ltd India Source text:

Mr. Satyen P. Momaya has been appointed as the new CEO at Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. India. A seasoned professional, Mr. Momaya holds over 20 years of experience working across Retail, Telecom and Consumer Durables industries. He has a successful track record in building a strong profitable business and achieving market growth objectives.