BRIEF-Saudi British Bank Q2 profit falls

July 25 (Reuters) - SAUDI BRITISH BANK

* Q2 NET PROFIT 1.13 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.15 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-JUNE 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS 138.31 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 150.27 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-JUNE 2017, LOANS AND ADVANCES 117.88 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 131.10 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* DECREASE IN NET PROFIT WAS DRIVEN BY HIGHER OPERATING EXPENSES WHICH INCREASED BY 10.4 PERCENT MAINLY DUE TO INCREASE IN PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Source: (bit.ly/2v4f0or) Further company coverage: