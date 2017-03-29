BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Saudi British Bank Sjsc:
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
* Sukuk to be denominated in U.S. Dollars or any other currencies in a total amount not exceeding equivalent of $2 billion
* Expects establishment of program will occur in Q2, 2017
* Purpose of issuances is to help bank strengthens its capital base and support banks sharia compliant activities and products
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.