BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 10 Saudi Chemical Co
* Q1 net profit 55.2 million riyals
* Q1 total revenues 724.7 million riyals Source: (bit.ly/2r01NHf) Further company coverage:
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20