BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Saudi Investment Bank
* Q1 net profit 344.9 million riyals
* Customer deposits 64.44 billion riyals as at March 31
* Customer deposits 64.44 billion riyals as at March 31

* Loans and advances 60.29 billion riyals as at March 31
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.