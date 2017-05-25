UPDATE 2-Deadly London tower blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer, police say
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds details on Whirlpool, government statement)
May 25 Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Co :
* Board proposes capital decrease to 804 million riyals from 1 billion riyals to extinguish accumulated loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds details on Whirlpool, government statement)
June 23 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd