BRIEF-Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for delivery of CIGS production lines
* Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for the delivery of CIGS production lines in a single-digit million range
May 4 Saudi Telecom Company
* Q1 net profit 2.53 billion riyals
* Q1 revenue 12.83 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for the delivery of CIGS production lines in a single-digit million range
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.