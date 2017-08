BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs agreement with MCIT to deploy fiber optic broadband services

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Company

* SIGNS AGREEMENT OF INITIATIVE TO DEPLOY FIBER OPTIC BROADBAND SERVICES WITH MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

* AGREEMENT COMES UNDER PATRONAGE OF MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY TO STIMULATE INVESTMENT IN BROADBAND SERVICES

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES FINANCIAL SUPPORT AMOUNTING ABOUT 2.7 BILLION RIYALS ; IT IS PAID IN REGULAR INSTALLMENTS ACCORDING TO SCOPE OF WORK CARRIED OUT

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES FINANCIAL SUPPORT AS WELL AS PROVIDING SOME FINANCIAL AND REGULATORY EXEMPTIONS

* OWNERSHIP, OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PROVISION OF THESE SERVICES WILL BE FOR COMPANY

* IMPACT WILL BE POSITIVE ON CO IN LONG TERM, BUT IT CANNOT BE DETERMINED ACCURATELY NOW BECAUSE IT DEPENDS ON SPECIFIC AREAS AND IMPLEMENTATION PLANS