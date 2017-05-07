BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 7 Saudi Telecom Company:
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
* Expected cost of this project is about 7.3 billion Saudi riyals and the implementation period is about four years ending by the end of 2020
* Agreement includes programs and features designed to stimulate investment in this field to enhance digital infrastructure in Kingdom
* Financial impact will be positive on company in long term, but it cannot be determined accurately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.