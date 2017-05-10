BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment
* Q1 net profit 28 million riyals
* Q1 total revenue 180.2 million riyals Source: (bit.ly/2pzfaxH) Further company coverage:
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION