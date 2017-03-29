BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co
* Renews Islamic credit facilities agreement with Alawwal Bank amounting to 373 million riyals
* Credit facilities to be used to provide bonding commitments, fund capital requirements, working capital needs
* Agreement will expire on February 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.