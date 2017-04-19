BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Bank Albilad:
* Q1 net profit 229.4 million riyals
* Customer deposits 43.54 billion riyals as at March 31
* Loans and advances 38.70 billion riyals as at March 31
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.