Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Feb 22 Etihad Etisalat Co:
* CITC issues unified license to co to provide all telecommunication services for 5 million riyals Source:(bit.ly/2lEzrmC) Further company coverage:
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
* TWO COLAS CANADA COMPANIES SECURE 300 MILLION CAD IN CONTRACTS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE SOUTHWEST CALGARY RING ROAD IN ALBERTA