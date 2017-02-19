BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Samba Financial Group:
* Announces appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, effective February 19
* Announces resignation of General Manager Sajjad Razvi Source ID: Further company coverage: )
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)