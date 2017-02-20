UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 20 Tihama Advertising and Public Relations and Marketing Holding:
* To convene EGM on March 21 to vote for capital decrease to 75 million riyals from 150 million riyals Source: (bit.ly/2m3Ytcy) Further company coverage: )
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.