BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
* Savanna energy services -reviewing impact of notice and refinancing options, will look to engage with total with respect to refinancing options
* Savanna energy services corp - received notice of event of default pursuant to credit facility with aimco as result of acquisition by total energy services
* Aimco has demanded immediate payment of all obligations outstanding under facility
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results