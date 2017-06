May 12 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders

* Q1 loss per share C$0.17

* Q1 revenue C$117.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$111.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Savanna expects activity to continue improving for remainder of 2017 relative to 2016