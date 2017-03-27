March 27 Savanna Energy Services Corp:
* Savanna Energy Services - acknowledges Total Energy
Services has satisfied minimum tender condition pursuant to
offer to purchase all shares of Savanna
* Savanna Energy Services - total announced has extended
period for tender of additional Savanna shares under total offer
to 12:00 p.m. On April 7,2017
* Savanna Energy Services - on acquisition of over 50pct of
outstanding shares of co, event of default occurs under co's
first, second lien credit facilities
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - in discussions with its
lenders with respect to impact of event of default
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - expects lenders will not
immediately take steps with respect to default
