UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
April 4 Savanna Energy Services Corp :
* Dwayne Lamontagne has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Savanna
* Rick Torriero, vice president, finance of Savanna, will assume chief financial officer duties in interim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million