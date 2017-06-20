WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Savanna Energy Services Corp:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
* Expects that amalgamation will be completed later today, June 20, 2017
* Amalgamation was approved by approximately 99.99 pct of votes cast by Savanna shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.