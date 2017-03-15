March 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp:

* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer

* Savanna Energy Services Corp- amending agreement also provides for an increase in reciprocal non-completion fee by $5 million to $20 million

* Pursuant to revised Western offer, new consideration reflects a price of $2.30 per Savanna share

* Savanna Energy Services - revised Western offer, which includes a firm $0.21 in cash per Savanna share, is "superior" to Total's hostile offer