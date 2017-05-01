BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Savant Explorations Ltd
* Savant Explorations Ltd announces management and board changes; furtherance of its strategy to focus on its wholly-owned Blue Moon Zinc Project
* Savant Explorations Ltd - David Douglas and Thomas Herdman have agreed to step down as chief executive officer and chief financial officer
* Savant Explorations Ltd - Varun Prasad was appointed chief financial officer
* Savant Explorations Ltd - Patrick McGrath, who was appointed to board of company on April 12, 2017, was named chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.