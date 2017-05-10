May 10 Savara Inc

* Savara - got guidance from u.s. Fda on clinical program requirements for a new drug application submission in u.s. For molgradex

* Savara inc- based on fda's guidance, savara will modify endpoint hierarchy and statistical analyses of its ongoing impala study

* Savara inc- total number of patients to be enrolled will be increased from 51 to 90 to support modified design of study

* Savara inc- patient enrollment is expected to be completed by q1 of 2018, and top line data is expected to be available by q4 of 2018 for study