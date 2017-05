May 2 Savaria Corp

* Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing

* Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis

* Savaria -pursuant to upsized deal terms, underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 2.8 million subscription receipts at $13.90/subscription receipt