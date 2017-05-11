BRIEF-Captain Polyplast to start new manufacturing plant at Kurnool district
* Says to start new manufacturing plant at Kurnool district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Saven Technologies Ltd
* Says JV, Penrillian Ltd, informed co that due to decline in its financial position, it will go for voluntary liquidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to start new manufacturing plant at Kurnool district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says entered contract for charter hire of vessel Seamec III with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering