DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Savencia SA:
* FY current operating income 187.1 million euros ($198.0 million) versus 151.9 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 104.5 million euros versus 57.0 million euros year ago
* Volatility of the dairy economy in the main producing countries and the uncertainty regarding the evolution of world currencies will continue to strongly impact the year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.