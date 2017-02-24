BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Savezone I&C Corp :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 30 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 1.13 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0ulxQN
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago