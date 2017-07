BRIEF-Savills says proposed acquisition of Aguirre Newman S.A.

July 28 (Reuters) - SAVILLS PLC:

* FURTHER BUILDING SCALE OF SAVILLS EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE SERVICES BUSINESS

* DEAL FOR UP TO EUR 67 MILLION PAYABLE IN INSTALMENTS OVER FIVE YEARS FROM COMPLETION

* Says Proposed Acquisition of Aguirre Newman s.A.

* ACQUISITION IS SCHEDULED TO COMPLETE BY 30 NOVEMBER 2017 FOLLOWING SATISFACTION OF CUSTOMARY REGULATORY AND CLOSING CONDITIONS

* SAYS PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE FUNDED FROM SAVILLS CASH AND EXISTING BANKING FACILITIES