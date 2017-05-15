BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
* Says IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending March 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/siWoxG
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company