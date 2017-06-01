BRIEF-Tigenix to present at the 7th termis-eu conference in Davos
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND
June 1Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it acquired U.S.-based company Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, which is engaged in manufacture and sales of generic drug, for $1.05 billion (about 116.5 billion yen), on May 31 (U.S. local time)
* Acquisition plan was announced on April 20
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TqOfdt
(Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.