June 1Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it acquired U.S.-based company Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, which is engaged in manufacture and sales of generic drug, for $1.05 billion (about 116.5 billion yen), on May 31 (U.S. local time)

* Acquisition plan was announced on April 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TqOfdt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)