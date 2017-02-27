Feb 27 SBA Communications Corp
* "We remain firmly on track to achieve our goal of $10 or
more of AFFO per share in 2020"
* SBA Communications Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016
results; provides full year 2017 outlook
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.63
* Q4 revenue $416.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.9
million
* Sees FY 2017 total revenues $1,673.0 million to $1,713.0
million
* Sees FY 2017 AFFO per share $6.61 to $6.95
* Sees FY 2017 non-discretionary cash capital expenditures
$31.0 million to $41.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
