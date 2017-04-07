April 7 Sba Communications Corp
* SBA Communications Corp - on April 4, indirect subsidiary
entered into a purchase agreement - SEC filing
* SBA Communications - SBA Tower Trust agreed to sell $760
million principal amount of secured tower revenue securities,
Series 2017-1C to initial purchasers
* SBA Communications Corp - expects closing of 2017-1C tower
securities to occur on or about April 17, 2017
* SBA Communications - upon issuance, securities to have
anticipated repayment date of April 11, 2022; maturity date of
April 9, 2047; interest rate of 3.168 pct/annum
* SBA Communications - to use proceeds to repay $611.6
million aggregate principal amount of secured tower revenue
securities securities, series 2012-1C, among others
