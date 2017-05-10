BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore
May 10 SBERBANK
* APRIL NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 52.1 BILLION
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
* 4-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME TO RAS OF RUB 376.9 BILLION VERSUS RUB 358.9 BILLION YEAR AGO
* 4-MONTH TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE UNDER RAS OF RUB 92.1 BILLION VERSUS RUB 111.7 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2q2s1vr
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.