RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Sberbank:
* February net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 46.7 billion roubles ($801.76 million) versus 31.5 billion roubles in Feb. 2016
* Jan.-Feb. net interest income to RAS of 182.2 billion roubles, up 7.5pct versus year ago
* Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS of 104.62 billion roubles versus 59.77 billion roubles year ago
* Jan.-Feb. total provision charge to RAS of 25.09 billion roubles versus 84.8 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lz1W6j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2465 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins