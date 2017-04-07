April 7 Sberbank
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 155
billion roubles ($2.72 billion) versus 100.44 billion roubles
year ago
* Q1 net interest income to RAS of 281.12 billion roubles
versus 270.19 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 total provision charge under RAS of 48.8 billion
roubles versus 109.6 billion roubles year ago
* Says securities trading posted a solid gain of 9.7 billion
roubles in March, largely due to a one-off sale of MasterCard
shares
($1 = 56.8950 roubles)
