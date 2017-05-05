Nikkei jumps to nearly 2-year highs on stronger dollar, economic recovery
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average probed its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
May 5 State Bank Of India
* Comment by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI on government's ordinance to resolve NPAs
* State Bank of India chair says empowering RBI with an explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for effective NPA resolution Source text - (Amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, coming on the heels of the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and amendments to the SARFAESI and Debt Recovery Tribunal Acts indicate the Government's firm commitment to find a satisfactory solution to the NPA resolution problem. Empowering the RBI with an explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for effective NPA resolution. The country and its banking system needs to move quickly and decisively to take benefits of these enabling provisions) Further company coverage:
June 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 111.51 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.387 1.3866 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.361 -0.06 Korean won 1137.200 1132.7 -0.40 Baht 33.970 33.92