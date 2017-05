March 31 SBI Holdings Inc:

* Says its unit SBI AXES, will fully acquire 3 other units including SBI Social Lending Co Ltd, SBI Remit Co Ltd and SBI Business Solution Co Ltd on April 18

* Says SBI AXES will change company name into SBI FinTech Solutions Co Ltd on July 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bLz87A

