March 31 State Bank of India:

The European Investment Bank today confirmed new support for solar power generation in India in partnership with the State Bank of India. The EUR 200 million (INR1,400 Crores) long-term loan will support total investment of EUR 650 million in five different large-scale photo-voltaic solar power projects and contribute to India’s National Solar mission and reduce dependence on fossil fuel power generation. Four schemes across the country, with a generation capacity of 530 MWac, have already been identified.

The EUR 200 million 20 year long-term European Investment Bank loan will support individual projects following technical and financial due diligence. It is expected that projects in Telangana and Tamil Nadu states, and elsewhere in the country, will be backed by the new initiative. The European Investment Bank will support investment in individual solar projects alongside financing from Indian banks and project promoters.