April 13 SBS Media Holdings :

* Says its unit SBS Plus Co.,Ltd will issue 64,303 shares to merge with SBS Sports Co., Ltd with merger ratio of 1:0.0389716 between the unit and SBS Sports Co., Ltd

* Says its unit will survive and SBS Sports Co., Ltd will be dissolved after merger

* Expected merger effective date is May 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/moZ39E

