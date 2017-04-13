UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 SBS Media Holdings :
* Says its unit SBS Plus Co.,Ltd will issue 64,303 shares to merge with SBS Sports Co., Ltd with merger ratio of 1:0.0389716 between the unit and SBS Sports Co., Ltd
* Says its unit will survive and SBS Sports Co., Ltd will be dissolved after merger
* Expected merger effective date is May 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/moZ39E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
