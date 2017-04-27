April 27 Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab
* Changed financial targets for the hygiene business
* The financial targets for the hygiene business have been
updated in conjunction with the split of the SCA Group into two
listed companies; the forest products company SCA and the
hygiene and health company Essity
* The current targets for Personal Care and Tissue have been
replaced with targets for the Group
* Sca ab says new targets for group are now annual organic
growth of above 3% and adjusted return on capital employed of
above 15%
* The target levels have been determined on the basis of the
weighted average of the previous targets, taking into account
the assessed impact of the BSN medical acquisition.
